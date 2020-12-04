Fears of forced removals as Bangladesh moves hundreds of Rohingya refugees to remote island



Source: www.nytimes.com



(CNN)Hundreds of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are being relocated to a controversial island facility in the Bay of Bengal today amid fears that some could be coerced to move there and held indefinitely. A ship carrying 1642 refugees is traveling to Bhasan Char, an island about 40 kilometers (24 miles) off the coast near the city of Chittagong, according to Shahriar Alam, Bangladesh Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. The Bangladeshi government has spent years constructing a network of shelters on the island to accommodate up to 100,000 people currently living in sprawling refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, near the Myanmar border. But human rights groups and the refugees themselves have... More in article.wn.com » Refugees, Bangladesh Tags: Government