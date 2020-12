Chinese Spacecraft Lifts Off From Moon Carrying Lunar Rocks



(BEIJING) — A Chinese spacecraft lifted off from the moon Thursday night with a load of lunar rocks, the first stage of its return to Earth, the government space agency reported. Chang’e 5, the third Chinese spacecraft to land on the moon and the first to take off from it again, is the latest in a series of increasingly ambitious missions for Beijing’s space program, which also has a orbiter and rover headed to Mars. The Chang’e 5 touched down... More in article.wn.com » Mars, Beijing, SPA Tags: Government