Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon skyrockets to 12-year high under Bolsonaro

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest surged to a 12-year high in 2020, official government data showed on Monday, with destruction soaring since President Jair Bolsonaro took office and weakened environmental enforcement. In 2020, destruction of the world's largest rainforest rose 9.5% from a year earlier to 11,088 square kilometres (2.7 million acres), according to data from Brazil's national space research agency Inpe, seven times the size of London. That means Brazil will miss its own target, established under a 2009 climate change law, for reducing deforestation to roughly 3,900 square kilometres....