French interior minister outlines proposals for police reform amid outcry



Added: 04.12.2020



Source: www.valitsus.ee



Amid a wave of anger and street protests in France over police violence, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin outlined proposals for police reform before a National Assembly committee on Monday evening. President Emmanuel Macron's ruling party earlier agreed to completely rewrite a draft plan that would have curbed the right to film police officers in action, after large protests over the weekend drew 133,000 people nationwide and 46,000 in Paris alone, according to the official count or many more according to union estimates. The rallies followed the publication of video footage of the brutal beating of a Black man by three police officers earlier this month, an incident that Macron...