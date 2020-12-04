China's UN envoy calls for global resolve on Palestinian question

Added: 03.12.2020 5:35 | 4 views | 0 comments

China's ambassador to the United Nations on Wednesday stressed his nation's support for a lasting peaceful solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict and called for the international community to find a just and early solution to the Palestinian question. "The Palestinian issue, as a root problem in the Middle East, bears on regional peace, international justice and human conscience," said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the UN, at a plenary meeting of the UN General Assembly's 75th session. The ambassador highlighted President Xi Jinping's congratulatory message at Tuesday's annual International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, which reiterated China's firm...