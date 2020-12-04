ï»¿Friday, 04 December 2020
With arrests and a security law, who is left to fight for democracy in Hong Kong?

Hong Kong (CNN)Hong Kong is running out of opposition. Three high-profile democracy activists were jailed Wednesday, others have already fled the city, while still more face prosecution. Their cases involve a host of charges, both serious and petty, with one of those jailed this week, Agnes Chow, convicted in large part for shouting slogans through a megaphone. The city's parliament no longer has any pro-democratic members, while the media and judiciary are coming under increasing pressure. Protests, once a symbol of Hong Kong, have been stifled by a new national security law and sporadically-applied coronavirus restrictions. Invisible red lines are spreading out through a host of fields,...

