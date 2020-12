Added: 03.12.2020 11:24 | 9 views | 0 comments

Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko says military build-ups by the United States and NATO near the western borders of his country, Russia, and a number of other states in the region is cause for “serious concern.” “Once again, the world is on the brink of an unbridled arms race. The most dangerous phenomena are getting worse, namely a military standoff between global centers of power,” Lukashenko said in a statement at an online session of the Collective Security Treaty...