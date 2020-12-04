UN highlights humanitarian threat to Yemen, as US officials prepare to suspend aid



Source: www.rferl.org



The United Nations made an 11th-hour appeal to the Trump administration this week about the potential for humanitarian disaster in Yemen before an expected decision to name Houthi rebels there as a terrorist organisation and as US officials made preparations to potentially halt a $700 million (£522.3m) aid program for the country. In a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday, David Beasley, executive director of the UN World Food Program, expressed his “grave concerns” about the potential impact of a decision to designate the Iranian-backed rebel group... More in article.wn.com » Iran Tags: Rebels