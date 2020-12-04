Is Africa overtaking the Middle East as the new jihadist battleground?

Added: 03.12.2020 15:27 | 9 views | 0 comments

About 300 British troops have arrived in the troubled West African state of Mali at a time when the epicentre of the Islamic State group (IS) appears to have moved from the Middle East to Africa. In a three-year mission named Operation Newcombe they are joining a force of around 15,000 UN multinational troops, spearheaded by the French, in efforts to help stabilise a part of the continent known as the Sahel. Mali is one of several Sahel nations currently fighting jihadist insurgencies and the violence is getting worse. According to the Global Terrorism Index published on 25 November, the "centre of gravity" for the Islamic State group IS has moved away from the Middle East to Africa and to...