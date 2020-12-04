Why I am trying to put the brakes on Trump's pardon powers

Added: 03.12.2020 18:00 | 10 views | 0 comments

(CNN)The United States Constitution was designed to meet the evolving demands of our nation. In just a few short pages, it lays out a robust system of representative government that continues to serve as the basis for the oldest modern democracy in the world. That isn't just because of the brilliance of the framers, it's because of the American people's dedication to living up to the Constitution's promises and aspirations. Since the beginning, we have tested, stretched, twisted and, most importantly, amended our foundational law. This dynamic process is a design feature, not a flaw, of our democracy. Former President Thomas Jefferson wrote that "laws and institutions must go hand in hand...