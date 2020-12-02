Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong taken into custody after guilty plea

Added: 02.12.2020 18:20 | 7 views | 0 comments

HONG KONG â€” Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong and two others were taken into custody Monday after they pleaded guilty to charges related to a demonstration outside police headquarters during anti-government protests last year. Wong, together with fellow activists Ivan Lam and Agnes Chow, pleaded guilty to charges related to organizing, taking part in and inciting protesters to join an unauthorized rally outside police headquarters in June 2019. The trio were members of the now-disbanded Demosisto political party. They were remanded in custody at a court hearing Monday, and the three are expected to be sentenced Dec. 2. Those found guilty of taking part in...