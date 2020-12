Added: 01.12.2020 19:21 | 5 views | 0 comments

Scientists already know that Mars wasn’t always the global desert it is today. Now, new data collected by NASA’s Curiosity Rover reveal that the Red Planet actually had significantly more surface in its distant past than previously thought. A study published in the science journal Nature earlier this month pointed to evidence of “raging megafloods” that washed Mars’ surface...