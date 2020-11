Blasts kill Afghans as Taliban talks held



Added: 25.11.2020 10:32 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.vintag.es



KABUL, Afghanistan -- Roadside bombs exploded in central Afghanistan on Tuesday killing at least 13 civilians and a traffic policeman, officials said, even as government negotiators and the Taliban meet to try to end decades of war. Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said 45 people also were wounded in a late afternoon blast in Bamiyan city in Bamiyan province. Several shops and... More in article.wn.com » Government, Taliban, Police Tags: Afghanistan