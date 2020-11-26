Ethiopia: 'People in Tigray are terrified'



The fate of civilians hangs in the balance as Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed prepares to launch an attack on Mekelle, the capital of the Tigray region. A 72-hour ultimatum for TPLF fighters expires this Wednesday. According to the United Nation's humanitarian spokesman Saviano Abreu, there are no humanitarian corridors in place in the Tigrayan capital of Mekele, which is surrounded by government troops. ''We haven't been able to send any supplies since the beginning of the conflict, which is due to blockage from all parties,'' Abreu told journalists. Food and fuel are getting scarce. One week of food is left for almost 100,000 Eritrean refugees inside Tigray, he said, adding that... More in article.wn.com » Government, NFL, Prime minister, Refugees, Journalists, Fuel Tags: EU