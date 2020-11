Global coronavirus cases surpass 60 million infections



The global tally of confirmed coronavirus cases hit 60 million on Wednesday (Nov 25), with the pace of new infections accelerating and the United States reporting record numbers of hospitalisations, according to a Reuters tally. Officials in the US, the worst-affected country in the world, urged Americans to stay home for the imminent Thanksgiving holiday as soaring numbers of Covid-19... More in article.wn.com » United States Tags: EU