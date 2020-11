Turkish Court Adds New Saudi Defendants in Khashoggi Trial



ISTANBUL - A Turkish court this week added new defendants to the case against Saudi officials charged in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported, in a trial that Ankara says is needed to reveal the full truth behind the killing. Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was last seen entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018. Turkish officials believe his body was dismembered and removed; his remains have not been found.