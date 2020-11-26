'Eternal' Maradona's death plunges Argentina, football into mourning



Millions of fans paid tribute and Argentina was sent into mourning on Wednesday as Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers of all time, died aged 60 after years of drug and alcohol problems. Thousands of mourners, many in tears, and many wearing the World Cup-winner's number 10 Argentina jersey, gathered in streets and at stadiums around Buenos Aires in spontaneous celebration of the player and manager's riotous life. The outrageously skilful Maradona, forever remembered for his "Hand of God" goal against England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals, died of a heart attack while recovering from surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain, a member of his entourage told AFP. Family... More in article.wn.com » Surgery, Alcohol, England, USA, Goa Tags: Football