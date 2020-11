'You have stolen our forest': rights of Baka people in the Congo ignored

Added: 26.11.2020 6:20 | 6 views | 0 comments

Josi Emerson, president of the Baka pygmy village of Seh in the Congolese rainforest, was working in his field in June 2018 when he heard vehicles and shouts. Ecoguards, dressed in paramilitary uniforms and carrying guns, had arrived in Jeeps. Emerson rushed home but it was too late. The guards,...