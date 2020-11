Added: 26.11.2020 8:15 | 6 views | 0 comments

ADDIS ABABA/NAIROBI - The Ethiopian military will begin the "final phase" of an offensive in the rebellious northern Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday, hours after an ultimatum for Tigray forces to surrender expired. The government gave the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) 72 hours on Sunday to lay down their arms or...