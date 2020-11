Added: 26.11.2020 8:52 | 7 views | 0 comments

CHENNAI - A severe cyclone slammed into India's southern coast early on Thursday, killing at least five people and uprooting trees and power lines. Cyclone Nivar made landfall near the city of Puducherry, located near the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with winds of up to 130 km per hour, according to the India Meteorological...