'Why now?' Dismay as US considers troop pullout from Somalia

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) â€” No country has been involved in Somaliaâ€™s future as much as the United States. Now the Trump administration is thinking of withdrawing the several hundred U.S. military troops from the Horn of Africa nation at what some experts call the worst possible time. Three decades of chaos, from warlords to al-Qaida affiliate al-Shabab to the emergence of an Islamic State-linked group, have ripped apart the country that only in the past few years has begun to find its footing. The U.S. Embassy returned to Somalia just last year, 28 years after diplomats and staffers fled. Somalia faces a tense election season that begins in the next few weeks to decide the presidency and...