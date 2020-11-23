Asia-Pacific countries sign worldâ€™s largest trade pact

Added: 23.11.2020 17:21 | 5 views | 0 comments

Fifteen countries on Sunday signed a sprawling Asia-Pacific trade deal seen as a huge coup for China in extending its influence. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) â€“ which includes 10 Southeast Asian economies along with China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia â€“ is the worldâ€™s largest trade pact in terms of GDP, analysts say. First proposed in 2012, the deal was finally sealed at the end of a Southeast Asian summit as leaders push to get their pandemic-hit economies back on track. â€œUnder the current global circumstances, the fact the RCEP has been signed after eight years of negotiations brings a...