Hundreds killed in Ethiopia's Tigray region as fighting rages

Added: 09.11.2020 15:50 | 5 views | 0 comments

Fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray region has killed hundreds of people, threatening to destabilise Africa's second most populous nation. Reuters reporters travelling in the northern area bordering Eritrea and Sudan, and the neighbouring Amhara region saw trucks packed with armed militia and pickups with machine-guns mounted on the back rushing to the front line in support of the federal government push. The continent's youngest leader at 44, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the Nobel Peace Price last year...