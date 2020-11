Added: 09.11.2020 17:22 | 3 views | 0 comments

Unshackled by domestic political considerations and enraged by what he and his adjutants have falsely described as a fraudulent election, the administration of outgoing US President Donald Trump appears set to inflict maximum damage on its perceived enemies and strive to do favours for its friends in the final weeks of its rule, worrying international observers who say his flailing final moves could inflict lasting harm. Most of Mr Trump’s erratic and destructive...