Barcelona terror attack suspects face trial



Three men are to go on trial in Spain over the deadly attacks that killed 16 people in and around Barcelona in 2017. The trio are accused of helping the perpetrators, who were all shot dead by police, carry out the attacks that left some 140 people injured. One of the perpetrators rammed a van into pedestrians in Barcelona's Las Ramblas tourist area, before a twin attack was launched in a nearby town. The men will appear in Spain's top court in Madrid on Tuesday. Two stand accused of belonging to the jihadist cell that... More in article.wn.com » Police Tags: SPA