Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to end fighting



Armenia and Azerbaijan have announced an agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan under a pact signed with Russia that calls for the deployment of Russian peacekeepers as well as territorial concessions. Nagorno-Karabakh has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a 1994 truce ended a separatist war in which an estimated 30,000 people died. Sporadic clashes have... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Russia