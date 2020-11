Added: 10.11.2020 9:29 | 8 views | 0 comments

U.S. Attorney General William Barr authorized federal prosecutors to investigate “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities in last week’s election, a move that prompted the Justice Department official who oversees election crimes to step down from that position. Barr issued a memo to U.S. attorneys on Monday, copies of which were obtained by multiple news organizations, that did not cite any specific instances...