Hurricane season: Record number of named Atlantic storms



Source: www.audubon.org



This year's Atlantic hurricane season has broken the record for the number of named storms, the US National Hurricane Center says. Subtropical storm Theta in the north-east Atlantic is the 29th, breaking the previous record of 28 set in 2005. Forecasters say another system is forming in the Caribbean which could be named in the near future. Climate change is being