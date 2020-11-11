Macron pushes Europe for crackdown on ISIS ticking timebomb threats

Added: 10.11.2020 16:45 | 11 views | 0 comments

Emmanuel Macron led a call from European leaders on Tuesday for an overhaul of security, border and extremism policies as the EU grapples with its response to a wave of ISIS terrorism. Speaking alongside the visiting Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz in Paris, Mr Macron said attacks seen recently in Vienna, Nice and elsewhere in France posed a threat to the whole continent. After a video conference that also included the German, Dutch and EU leaders, Mr Macron said the bloc needed a "common, coordinated and rapid" overhaul of its laws and...