Rouhani says US election result shows people fed up with Trump administration

Added: 10.11.2020 18:10 | 9 views | 0 comments

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the result of the recent presidential election in the United States shows that not just other countries but also the American people themselves are fed up with the wrong policies of the incumbent US administration. “The US presidential election result shows that a country constantly wielding threats, sanctions, and sticks and taking a bullying tone with other nations must be pursuing a misled foreign policy,” President Rouhani told the 20th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) via...