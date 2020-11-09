Joe Biden wins US election



Democrat Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States. Mr Biden's victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of postal votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. Mr Biden crossed 270 electoral college votes with a win in Pennsylvania. Mr Biden, 77, staked his candidacy less on any distinctive political ideology than on galvanising a broad coalition of voters around the notion that Mr Trump posed an existential threat to American democracy.