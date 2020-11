At least 3 die in latest shelling of Nagorno-Karabakh cities



Source: www.bigrapidsnews.com



STEPANAKERT, Nagorno-Karabakh (AP) — At least three civilians were killed in the latest shelling of Nagorno-Karabakh cities Friday as Azerbaijan pushed its offensive to reclaim control over the separatist territory for a sixth straight week, territorial authorities said.. Azerbaijani rockets and artillery shells hit residential areas in Nagorno-Karabakh's regional capital, Stepanakert, and the city of Shushi in the hills just south,... More in article.wn.com » Tags: The Hills