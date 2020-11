Melting of Antarctica’s Larsen C Ice Shelf at 40-year record high, study says



Antarctica’s Larsen C Ice Shelf experienced its highest rate of melting since records began 40 years ago from 2019-2020, a new study has found. The unprecedented melt at Larsen C, which is Antarctica’s fourth-largest ice shelf, coincided with record-breaking summer... More in article.wn.com »