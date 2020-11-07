Republicans seeking to raise at least $60 million to fund Trump legal challenges

Added: 07.11.2020 0:39 | 7 views | 0 comments

Republicans are trying to raise at least $60 million to fund legal challenges brought by President Donald Trump over the U.S. presidential election's results, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. Trump's campaign has a filed a flurry of lawsuits in several states over Tuesday's election, as Democratic challenger Joe Biden edged closer to winning the White House, extending his leads in battleground states. â€œThey want $60 million," said a Republican donor who received solicitations from the campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC). Two other sources said the campaign wanted as...