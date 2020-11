Added: 07.11.2020 1:43 | 7 views | 0 comments

Colombian President Iván Duque’s government and former guerrillas who signed an historic peace deal four years ago ending Latin America’s longest-running conflict are pledging to work together to stop violence against ex-combatants. The head of state – a critic of the accord - welcomed a group of ex-rebels to the presidential palace Friday, less than a week after a caravan of over 200...