Storm Eta leaves 150 dead or missing in Guatemala



GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala (AFP) - About 150 people have either died or remain unaccounted for in Guatemala due to mudslides caused by powerful Tropical Storm Eta, which buried an entire village, President Alejandro Giammattei said yesterday. He said an army unit had arrived in the northern village of Queja to begin rescue efforts. The president indicated that a preliminary report from the unit indicated that "150 homes have been buried with 100 people...