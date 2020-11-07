Ethiopian air strikes in Tigray will continue, says PM, as civil war risk grows

Added: 07.11.2020 8:51 | 11 views | 0 comments

Addis Ababa: Ethiopian jets bombed the Tigray region on Friday and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed pledged more air strikes in the escalating conflict amid reports that Tigrayan forces had seized control of federal military sites and weapons. Civilians in the northern region should avoid "collateral damage" by not gathering outside as strikes would continue, Abiy said in a televised speech on Friday evening, defying international pleas for both sides to show restraint. The developments illustrate how quickly the days-old conflict is escalating, raising the threat of a civil war that experts and diplomats warn would destabilise the country of 110 million...