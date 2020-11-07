Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

Added: 07.11.2020 9:06 | 8 views | 0 comments

Joe Biden's transition team isn't waiting for a verdict in the presidential race before getting to work. As officials continue to count ballots in several undecided states, longtime Biden aide Ted Kaufman is leading efforts to ensure the former vice president can begin building out a government in anticipation of a victory.(Follow LIVE UPDATES here) Kaufman is a former senator from Delaware who was appointed to fill the seat vacated when Biden was elected vice president. He also worked on Barack Obamaâ€™s transition team in 2008, and helped write legislation formalizing the presidential transition process. Biden first asked Kaufman to start work on a just-in-case transition in...