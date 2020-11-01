(CNN)In the closing weeks of the presidential campaign, President Trump has been seeking a global legacy that will outlast his tenure, with or without a victory on Nov. 3, doing his best to cement a world order that a potential President Joe Biden could find most challenging to unravel. The key question is whether foreign leaders â€” or even members of his own administration â€” are prepared to go along with his ideas, which in many cases appear to be only on the fringe of realistic, or even safe for America. As a case in point, Trump appears devoted to his already-stated goal of bringing home all, or at least a large chunk, of the US troops still in Afghanistan by the end of the year. On Oct....