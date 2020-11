Fake news will play a part in the US election again, it’s time to battle the spread of misinformation

Imagine it’s 1938. You’re sitting at home listening to a radio show, when it gets abruptly interrupted by a newsflash: unusual phenomena have been registered on Mars and objects are moving towards the earth. A reporter is live on-site at an observatory and talks to...