ï»¿Saturday, 31 October 2020
Far from home, Rohingya refugees face a new peril on a remote island

After fleeing a brutal crackdown which left thousands dead in their homeland of Myanmar, the Rohingya are once again under threat. In Cox's Bazar, the massive refugee camp in Bangladesh to which many of the Rohingya refugees fled, violence and drug and human trafficking are on the rise. The Bangladeshi government has begun relocating hundreds of the refugees, against their will, to the small remote silt island of Bhasan Char. On the first visit to the island by journalists, the BBC went to investigate what the future holds for the tens of thousands of Rohingya still living in limbo. It's been six months since 55-year-old Rashida Khatun has heard from her children. Khatun and her family live...

Tags: Children, Government, Refugees, Bangladesh, Journalists, USA



