Election emerges as referendum on race relations in America



Added: 30.10.2020 5:39 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.usatoday.com



Every day feels like a raw wound for Omari Barksdale. His sister, Laneeka Barksdale, died of COVID-19 in late March in Detroit — and since then, so have more than 226,000 Americans. Many were Black Americans whose communities were disproportionately devastated by the virus. Omari Barksdale, a Black man, watched with alarm as the toll of the country's racial injustice mounted. People of color bore the brunt of pandemic-related job losses. Police shot and killed Breonna Taylor inside... More in article.wn.com