﻿Friday, 30 October 2020
Romania’s Ceausescu And America’s Trump: What To Do With Two Authoritarians That Refuse To Leave

Added: 30.10.2020

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Amid lagging poll numbers and dwindling crowds at campaign stops, it was not too long ago that President Donald Trump was humiliated by a White House balcony speech after contracting Covid-19. The president had invited thousands of people and hailed it as a “HUGE outdoor rally.” Not only was the rally poorly attended but the four hundred people that did show were bused in, their lodging paid for by the controversial conservative activist Candace Owen and BLEXIT. (1) It was reminiscent of another event that had just occurred when the president visited the steps of the Supreme Court where Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lay in repose. Mourners...

Tags: Conservatives, Donald Trump, Supreme Court, White House, President, USA, Romania



