Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling The undecided voter in this election is not only an endangered species, but they probably will choose the next president of the United States of America, whether the Republican incumbent Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Indeed, recent polling showed that only 4 percent of Americans are still undecided, the lowest number in decades and which mirrors the deep partisan divide and entrenched views that many voters already have. Misunderstood by Left and Right Misunderstood by both liberals and conservatives, the undecided voter is usually considered a lethargic, needy, insecure, ideologically unpalatable person, incapable of making up...