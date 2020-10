Added: 28.10.2020 16:10 | 5 views | 0 comments

Millions of Tanzanians are voting in elections that will decide if President John Magufuli, known as the "Bulldozer" for targeting corruption and critics, will get another five-year term. Ahead of the polls, though, opposition politicians say authorities have targeted them with violence and intimidation, while some internet and phone services were cut off. Tanzanians cast their ballots Wednesday in elections to decide if President John Magufuli gets...