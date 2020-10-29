Climate change: China's forest carbon uptake 'underestimated'



China's aggressive policy of planting trees is likely playing a significant role in tempering its climate impacts. An international team has identified two areas in the country where the scale of carbon dioxide absorption by new forests has been underestimated. Taken together, these areas account for a little over 35% of China's entire land carbon "sink", the group says. The researchers' analysis, based on ground and satellite observations, is reported in Nature journal. A carbon sink is any reservoir - such as peatlands, or forests - that absorbs more carbon than it releases, thereby lowering the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere. China is the world's...