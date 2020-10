Ignoring ecosystems under threat will mean more and deadlier pandemics than Covid-19, warn scientists

London — Pandemics will emerge more often, spread faster, cost more and kill more people than Covid-19 without bold action to halt the habitat destruction that helps viruses hop from wildlife to humans, according to a study published on Thursday. The findings suggest that moves to protect tropical forests...