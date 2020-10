Vietnam evacuating low-lying areas as strong typhoon nears



Added: 28.10.2020 3:19 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.thanhniennews.com



HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam scrambled Tuesday to evacuate more than a million people in its central lowlands as a strong typhoon approached while some regions are still dealing with the aftermath of recent killer floods, state media said. Typhoon Molave is forecast to slam into Vietnam’s south central... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Slash