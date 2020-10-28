The world is facing an insane danger that's greater than Covid-19



(CNN)Honduras just became the 50th nation to ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) on Saturday. The accord has now met the required threshold to enter into force in 90 days -- on January 22. Ira Helfand This event marks the first time since Hiroshima that the simple possession of nuclear weapons will be deemed a crime under international law -- though it is not binding on nations who do not sign it. The treaty's entry into force could not be timelier. The President of the United States has the ability to on his own authority, without requiring the authorization of Congress, the Cabinet, the vice president or the Joint Chiefs. It is hard to imagine a more perfect... More in article.wn.com » Congress, Hiroshima, United States Tags: President