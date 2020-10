Added: 27.10.2020 15:39 | 5 views | 0 comments

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Gunmen kidnapped an American citizen in the West African nation of Niger early Tuesday and demanded a ransom from his relatives, a local government official said. Philipe Nathan Walton was taken from his farm in Massalata in southern Niger at 1:45 a.m., Ibrahim Abba Lele, a prefect in Birni-N’Konni town, told The Associated Press. The kidnappers called and demanded ransom from Walton’s father, who...